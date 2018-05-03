Here's why 76ers' JJ Redick had to cancel a previously scheduled GMAT exam during the NBA playoffs

At a low point during the 76ers' season, Philadelphia guard JJ Redick scheduled himself to take the GMAT -- a standardized test used to assess analytical, writing, quantitative, verbal and reading skills for use in admission to a graduate management program -- shortly after the conclusion of the regular season. But after his team surged down the stretch to secure the 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, Redick canceled the exam to participate in the playoffs.

In a podcast with Howard Beck of Bleacher Report on "The Full 48 with Howard Beck," Redick admitted the low point came in December when the 76ers lost 10 of 12 games up until Christmas.

"We were really bad in December up until Christmas, I think we lost 10 of 12 games during one stretch. And I signed up to take the GMAT on April 21, which was the first Saturday after the regular season ended," Redick said. "Obviously I had to cancel that because I was in Miami for Game 4."

Redick, who averaged 17.1 points per game during the regular season for the 76ers, showed up big for Game 4, too. Instead of sitting in a classroom taking the standardized test, Redick produced 24 points on the road to pace Philly to a pivotal 106-102 win. It gave the 76ers a 3-1 lead in a series that ended one game later in The City of Brotherly Love.

The 76ers trail the Boston Celtics 1-0 in the second round of the playoffs, but still have the best odds of winning the Eastern Conference, according to Vegas Insider. So that GMAT? Sorry, Redick, it may have to wait until the end of June if the 76ers advance to the Finals.