Here's why Stephen Curry will not join LeBron James for the 'Space Jam' sequel
The Warriors star reveals the reason he turned down a role in the upcoming movie
More than two months after reports indicated Stephen Curry was unlikely to join the cast of LeBron James' upcoming "Space Jam" sequel, the Golden State Warriors superstar has confirmed he won't be in the movie.
But it's not necessarily because he didn't want to be.
As the New York Times reported recently, Curry "was asked but said no, citing scheduling issues." And as Complex added, the three-time NBA champion has a particular affinity for Oakland native Ryan Coogler, who's set to produce the new "Space Jam."
"I know LeBron and Ryan Coogler are going to be doing amazing things," Curry said, per Complex. "It's going to be awesome. Part of it was in terms of things that I had going on. It was just the timing, to be honest. Not being able to commit. And I know Ryan really well. We had a lot of conversations about it."
Coogler is a "die-hard" Warriors fan, Curry added, saying it was "hard to turn down" the opportunity to work with him and LeBron.
The Hollywood Reporter previously reported in April that Curry, along with other big names like James Harden and Kevin Durant, were unlikely to co-star alongside James in part because of sneaker contracts. Curry, for example, is sponsored by Under Armour, but the "Space Jam" franchise has strong ties to Nike. Concerns over the sequel's script were also cited in THR's report, with Coogler and Sev Ohanian ("Searching") reportedly heading a rewrite of the story.
Curry, of course, is plenty busy with his own entertainment ventures. His mini-golf reality show, "Holey Moley," just hit ABC this week. His award-winning "Emanuel" documentary drew rave reviews after a recent limited theater release. And his first feature film, 20th Century Fox's "Breakthrough," surpassed box-office expectations this spring.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Silver: NBA moved away from 'owner' term
Silver said he is sensitive to 'owner' and that the league is continuing to move away from...
-
Report: Kawhi declines player option
Kawhi Leonard declined his 2019-20 player option, but Raptors are still favored to sign hi...
-
Paul denies he demanded trade
The Rockets point guard denies that he asked for a trade out of Houston
-
How top picks will affect their teams
Williamson, Morant and Barrett were the top three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft
-
Knicks still preaching patience
New York traded Kristaps Porzingis to clear two max slots, but the front office might not use...
-
Top 20 available NBA free agents
The start of NBA free agency is just weeks away