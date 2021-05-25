How amazing is it to have fans back at games in large numbers? Honestly, I caught myself enjoying a Knicks game on Sunday because of it. I was even happy to see Spike Lee celebrating on the sideline, and I grew up a Chicago Bulls fan in the Michael Jordan-era, so I hate the Knicks and Spike Lee.

But having fans back in recent weeks has been a refreshing slap in the face.

We spent the last year watching sporting events in empty arenas with piped-in crowd noises, and it was some variation of Stockholm Syndrome. At some point, you just accepted it for what it was because you wanted to watch sports, and this was the way it had to be. You even convinced yourself that it wasn't that bad.

Then the moment fans are back and reacting to things, you realize how horrible the viewing experience had been for the last year. I mean, there was a fight in the left-field bleachers during the ninth inning of Monday night's White Sox game -- the first game the team had with increased fan capacity -- and it damn near brought a tear to my eye. When fans are fighting in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field, it means nature is finally healing.

Now let's pick some winners.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Mavericks at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. | TV: NBA TV

The Pick: Clippers -7 (-110): One of my favorite pastimes of the NBA Playoffs is seeing which series is relegated to NBA TV on a given night. I don't know how the players feel, but I know that if I were one, and I saw my team was playing on NBA TV, I'd go full Michael Jordan and take it quite personally.

But I'm not a player, so instead, I'll just bet on it, so somebody is out there watching this game instead of the Suns and Lakers. For real, though, this is the best value on the board tonight. The Clippers lost Game 1 of the series and haven't been great against the Mavs all year, but I don't take regular-season results too seriously in the playoffs. Particularly in a season like this one. Instead, I look at how the first game went, and I look for what's likely to change.

It wasn't hard with this game. The Clippers led the NBA this season in three-point shooting, hitting 40.9% of their attempts. In Game 1, the Clippers were 11-for-40 from three for 27.5%. Meanwhile, a Dallas team that made only 36.4% of its threes during the season made 17-of-36 (47.2%) of them in the first game.

Dallas is good at defending the three, so I don't expect the Clippers to go off or anything, but things should balance out tonight.

Key Trend: The Clippers have covered nine of the last 13 meetings.

💰The Picks

⚾ MLB

Padres at Brewers, 7:40 p.m | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Padres (+115) -- There's just a little too much value available on the Padres here, as the line overvalues the Brewers with Corbin Burnes on the mound. Which, honestly, makes a lot of sense. Burnes has a 1.79 ERA in 40.1 innings and has struck out 67 hitters while walking only two. But we've got a bit of a Jacob deGrom situation here because even though Burnes has been incredible, the Brewers are only 2-5 in his seven starts.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove has been excellent himself, and the Brewers offense has struggled against righties (28th in wOBA, 29th in wRC+), so there's value on the Padres in what's likely to be a lower-scoring affair.

By the way, I mentioned Jacob deGrom, but while he's pitching tonight, #OperationFadeGrom is off. The Mets are fielding a Triple-A roster at the moment, and the lines have adjusted accordingly. But it'll be back, I promise.

Key Trend: The Padres are 9-1 in their last 10 games against right-handed starters.

⚽ Europa League

Getty Images

Manchester United vs. Villarreal, Wednesday, 3 p.m | TV: CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

The Pick: Over 2.5 (+105) -- Honestly, I don't hate the idea of taking the Over 3.5 (+270), either, but this is the smarter play. I don't think this is going to be a low-scoring, conservative match. Manchester United is at its best when being aggressive and has little reason to hold anything back against a Villarreal team it's expected to beat. At the same time, Villarreal is not shy!

Villarreal might've finished the season in only seventh place in Spain, but it wasn't for lack of goals. It finished fourth in the league in goals scored with 60. Its problems are on the defensive end.

Key Trend: Manchester United's last 14 matches have featured an average of 3.6 goals.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Top Three Starters



Jacob deGrom, Mets

Max Scherzer, Nationals

Corbin Burns, Brewers



Value Starter

Lucas Giolito, White Sox



Top Three Hitters

Ronald Acuna, Braves

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Juan Soto, Nationals



Value Hitter

Luke Voit, Yankees



⚾ Stack Attack

Getty Images

Tonight we're betting on these three Twins -- which I guess makes them triplets -- to hit some dingers.