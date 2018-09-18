Here's your first look at LeBron James practicing with the Lakers in a preseason workout

With a free agency haul that included LeBron James, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee in the rearview mirror, the revamped Lakers roster has begun practicing together in preparation for the upcoming season.

An early look at what the re-made roster may look like in 2018-19 was given to fans via the team's Twitter account on Tuesday, and, naturally, it featured plenty of LeBron. LeBron with a fadeaway, LeBron directing traffic, LeBron driving to the hoop, LeBron shooting 3-pointers etc. But there's also a fair amount of action showing what the fans are really interested in: a steady diet of Michael Beasley and JaVale McGee dunks.

#LakeShow season is right around the corner!! pic.twitter.com/Vxp8jGLLwm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 18, 2018

The Lakers don't start their season until Oct. 18 when the face the Trail Blazers, but they can use all the practice time they can get. Not only are they integrating LeBron into the fold, but they're also replacing three of their top five scorers from a season ago in Julius Randle, Isaiah Thomas and Jordan Clarkson.

Adding Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley to the roster, along with the increased roles of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, should give L.A. a playoff team on paper entering the season. But finding how the pieces of the puzzle will fit is one of the biggest challenges. So practice, even if it's a scrimmage format as the above video appears to be, is of the utmost importance as L.A. finds its new LeBron James-led identity.