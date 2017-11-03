Hero ball: Damian Lillard hits game winner to send Blazers past Lakers

Damian Lillard is one of those guys nearly everyone thinks of as clutch. Does he actually have a better chance at making a basket than any other player? No, but that's not what matters. When there's one last shot to be taken everybody knows they want one guy taking the last shot. For the Trail Blazers that's Lillard.

So when the Lakers tied it all up at 110 everybody in the world knew who was going to shoot it. Los Angeles knew it. Portland knew it. Twitter knew. Your neighbor that constantly steals your wi-fi knew it. Damian Lillard was going to take this shot and dammit he made it.

IT'S DAME TIME 🕑 pic.twitter.com/ixj7nx3lLP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 3, 2017

Hero ball. The most fun kind of basketball. There is a sense of strategy to having someone dribble up their defender and try to create a good look on their own. It's hard to guard a great player in an isolation setting and it reduces the risk of turnover, but a lot of times the result is a low percentage shot. Don't care. Throw out the books. Throw out the stats. What Lillard did was just pure stupid fun and at the end of the day that is the point of this sport. Hero ball is fun. That game was fun. This shot was fun. Long live basketball.