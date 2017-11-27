Highlights: Blake Griffin Scores 33 vs Kings, Hits Game-Winner
Highlights: Blake Griffin Scores 33 vs Kings, Hits Game-Winner
A performance worth watching again.
Saturday night, the Clippers came back from an 18-point deficit to take a 10-point fourth quarter lead, and then withstood a late comeback by the Sacramento Kings to win in the closing seconds, 97-95. Blake Griffin was unquestionably the star of the game, and he was phenomenal throughout, scoring 33 points with a variety of moves and ending the game with a fallaway jumper that gave the Clippers the win.
Clippers win, classic Blake Griffin performance... yeah, it’s worth re-watching the highlights.
Blake Griffin scores a season-high 33, including the game-winner, to lead the @LAClippers to victory! #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/jkg2uz2wTB— NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2017
-
Report: Grizzlies fire David Fizdale
Fizdale has reportedly been dismissed in the middle of his second season with Memphis
-
Gasol benched for entire fourth quarter
Marc Gasol did not play in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' loss to the Nets on Sunday
-
LBJ is not here for Simmons comparisons
LeBron James just wants Ben Simmons to be his own player and not be compared to him
-
Bell: Nash flopped on Horry hip check
On the Off The Bench podcast with Kanell and Bell, Raja says Nash might have added a little...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Harden, Cavs on rise
The Rockets are the hottest team in the NBA but LeBron James' Cavs are making a run toward...
-
Report: Millsap (wrist) out 3 months
Millsap injured his wrist against the Lakers on Nov. 19