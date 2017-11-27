Highlights: Blake Griffin Scores 33 vs Kings, Hits Game-Winner

A performance worth watching again.

Saturday night, the Clippers came back from an 18-point deficit to take a 10-point fourth quarter lead, and then withstood a late comeback by the Sacramento Kings to win in the closing seconds, 97-95. Blake Griffin was unquestionably the star of the game, and he was phenomenal throughout, scoring 33 points with a variety of moves and ending the game with a fallaway jumper that gave the Clippers the win.

Clippers win, classic Blake Griffin performance... yeah, it’s worth re-watching the highlights.