Emerging teams that are trending towards making the postseason meet in the first tip on Saturday as the Portland Trail Blazers travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets. Both sides are 29-31 on the season and would be in the NBA Play-In Tournament field if the season ended today. They've also exceeded market expectations as Charlotte, who is 13-3 overall in its past 16 games, is 38-22 against the spread this season, while Portland is 33-27 ATS. Leading scorer Deni Avdija (back) is doubtful for Portland, while Donovan Clingan (illness) is questionable. Shaedon Sharpe (fibula) has been ruled out.

Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte is set for 1 p.m. ET. Charlotte is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Hornets vs. Nuggets odds, while the over/under is 228.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

Now, the model has simulated Hornets vs. Blazers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions.

Hornets vs. Blazers spread: Hornets -7.5 Hornets vs. Blazers over/under: 228.5 points Hornets vs. Blazers money line: Hornets -311, Blazers +248

Top Hornets vs. Blazers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blazers vs. Hornets, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (228.5). Portland is likely missing its top-two scorers in Avdija and Sharpe, which significantly deflates its offensive upside. The Blazers will likely look to slow it down in an effort to cool off a hot Charlotte team.

The model is projecting that no Portland player reaches 18 points in the simulations, with Charlotte's highest-scoring player coming in at less than 20 points. With 226 combined points, the model is says that the Under hits 57% of the time.

How to make Blazers vs. Hornets picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Hornets vs. Blazers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?