Hornets coach Steve Clifford away for 'immediate future' to address health issues

A few hours before the Charlotte Hornets took on the Orlando Magic Monday night, it was announced that Steve Clifford would not be coaching due to an illness.

Unfortunately, it turns out that whatever Charlotte's coach is dealing with is not a short-term problem. The Hornets announced on Wednesday morning that Clifford will be stepping away from the team for the "immediate future" to deal with a health issue. They did not give a timetable for his return. Via NBA.com/Hornets:

The Charlotte Hornets announced today that Head Coach Steve Clifford will be away from the team for the immediate future to address his health. Currently, there is no timetable for his return. Hornets Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas will serve as acting head coach. Out of respect for Clifford's privacy, the Hornets will have no further comment at this time.

Stephen Silas, who served as head coach against Orlando, will remain in charge during Clifford's absence. Silas has been in the league as a scout or assistant coach since 1999, and has served as an assistant with the Hornets since 2010.

Hopefully whatever Clifford is dealing with isn't a serious issue and he's able to rejoin the Hornets soon.