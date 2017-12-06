Hornets coach Steve Clifford away for 'immediate future' to address health issues
With no timetable for return, Clifford will be replaced by associate head coach Stephen Silas
A few hours before the Charlotte Hornets took on the Orlando Magic Monday night, it was announced that Steve Clifford would not be coaching due to an illness.
Unfortunately, it turns out that whatever Charlotte's coach is dealing with is not a short-term problem. The Hornets announced on Wednesday morning that Clifford will be stepping away from the team for the "immediate future" to deal with a health issue. They did not give a timetable for his return. Via NBA.com/Hornets:
The Charlotte Hornets announced today that Head Coach Steve Clifford will be away from the team for the immediate future to address his health. Currently, there is no timetable for his return. Hornets Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas will serve as acting head coach. Out of respect for Clifford's privacy, the Hornets will have no further comment at this time.
Stephen Silas, who served as head coach against Orlando, will remain in charge during Clifford's absence. Silas has been in the league as a scout or assistant coach since 1999, and has served as an assistant with the Hornets since 2010.
Hopefully whatever Clifford is dealing with isn't a serious issue and he's able to rejoin the Hornets soon.
-
Booker exits game with groin injury
Booker appeared to be in a lot of pain after a late injury against the Raptors
-
Are the Warriors losing their composure?
The Warriors have had three straight ejections. Is this a sign of things to come?
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
There was limited action Tuesday, but still plenty of accomplishments and highlights
-
Curry (ankle) out at least two weeks
The Warriors superstar will miss at least two weeks with an ankle sprain
-
Knicks' Hardaway likely out two weeks
Hardaway Jr. is expected to miss even more time due to a stress injury in his leg
-
Has Blazers' star core already peaked?
Portland is good enough now, but how does it go from here to great, and what will it take to...
Add a Comment