Hornets coach Steve Clifford reportedly cleared to return following long absence

Hornets coach Steve Clifford has reportedly been cleared to return after missing more than a month to deal with a previously undisclosed health issue that has now been identified as headaches.

According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, Clifford is expected to return next week.

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been cleared to return to the bench next week, the Observer has learned. Clifford has been out since early December with what had been an undisclosed medical condition. The Observer has learned Clifford has been suffering from severe headaches -- a condition that started before this season -- and has been working with doctors to establish the best course of preventive treatment going forward.

The Hornets have gone 7-11 in Clifford's absence with associate head coach Stephen Silas at the helm. Clifford is expected to return to practice Tuesday in preparation for the Hornets' game in Charlotte against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.