Gordon Hayward has been incredibly durable this season considering his history. After playing in only 145 regular-season games across three seasons with the Boston Celtics, Hayward has missed only four games in his first campaign as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately, that durability was tested on Friday in Charlotte's game against the Indiana Pacers.

In the second quarter, Hayward drove at Pacers center Myles Turner. He stepped on Turner's foot and immediately crumpled to the floor. He was quickly ruled out for the night and diagnosed with a sprained foot.

The Hornets signed Hayward to a four-year, $128 million contract last offseason, and its success or failure was always going to be predicated largely on health. Hayward has played at a near-All-Star level this season in more of a ball-handling role, but given his age (30) and track record with injuries, the deal carried significant risk.

Fortunately, this is just a sprain. The worst outcomes were avoided. But the Hornets don't exactly have time to let Hayward recover. LaMelo Ball is out for the season, and with less than two months remaining, the No. 4 seeded Hornets lead the No. 7-seeded Knicks by only 1.5 games. The Eastern Conference is so cluttered that even a single bad stretch could be the difference between the playoffs and the play-in round -- or worse.

The Hornets managed to pull out a 114-97 victory over the Pacers on Friday, but any game Hayward misses will be dangerous. The sooner he can return to the lineup, the better for a Charlotte team that sorely needs him.