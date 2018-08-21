Hornets guard Tony Parker left the Spurs but says he plans to retire with San Antonio
Parker spent the last 17 seasons with the Spurs but signed with the Charlotte Hornets this offseason
Tony Parker was a San Antonio fixture for 17 seasons, during which he helped the Spurs to four NBA titles and crafted for himself a near-unassailable Hall of Fame resume. And while his offseason decision to leave the franchise for the Charlotte Hornets may have left fans who followed his rise to stardom conflicted, Parker doesn't seem to have any ill-will directed at the Spurs.
In an interview with Hupu.com this week, Parker, who left on his own volition as an unrestricted free agent, went as far as to say that he intends to retire a Spur -- whenever that day may come -- despite choosing to join a new team in 2018.
"Yes, I will retire a Spurs player," Parker said when asked if it was a possibility.
Parker signed a two-year, $10 million dollar deal with the Hornets this offseason amid a summer of change for the Spurs, who also shipped out Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick. He'll enter 2018 and his 18th NBA season with a new franchise for the first time, and despite his wish to play 20 seasons with the Spurs, it seems he has his sights set on making sure season No. 21 ends where it all began.
