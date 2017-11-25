Hornets hope to bounce back from tough loss against the Spurs

Charlotte heads back home to face the Spurs in the second game of a back-to-back.

What: San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina

When: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to watch: Fox Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

The Charlotte Hornets will be back at the Spectrum Center Saturday night as they look to bounce back from a late loss in Cleveland last night. Charlotte has won three of their past four though, and hope to continue their hot streak against a tough San Antonio Spurs team back at home tonight.

Despite the loss, the Hornets looked good last night and will hope to continue building on their recent success. All five starters finished in double figures at Quicken Loans Arena. Dwight Howard is still looking like his old self and picked up some of the slack with a double-double as Kemba Walker had an off night shooting.

Jeremy Lamb is set to start again as Nicolas Batum continues to miss time with a nerve contusion in his elbow. Expect Michael Carter-Williams to also have an increased role in Batum’s absence, just as he did last night when he scored 11 points in 20 minutes.

San Antonio will still be without star forward Kawhi Leonard who is suffering from an injury all the way back from the playoffs last season. All of San Antonio’s players that have been available this season should be available for their matchup in Charlotte, though.

The Spurs are not the usual Western Conference powerhouse we are used so far. They are 11-7 through 18 games and have a rocky season without their star. They have managed to win seven of their last ten after a four-game skid at the end of October – which ended with a victory against the Hornets.

LaMarcus Aldridge is leading the team with 21.9 points per game and a team high 8.3 rebounds. He is delivering with the weight of the team on his shoulders and is keeping the Spurs relevant in a tough western conference.

Rudy Gay has proven to be a useful free agent signing, adding 11 points and nearly five rebounds a night off the bench. He is shooting 46 percent from the field and a career-high 38 percent from beyond the arc.

The Hornets and Spurs met in San Antonio in early November where the Spurs walked off of their home court with a 108-101 victory. The Spurs got huge contributions from the bench that night, as Gay scored 20 and Bryan Forbes added 22 as San Antonio’s reserves carried the team to victory.

San Antonio is a deep team who can catch a team off guard with their second unit. They can burn teams when the starters are off the floor, and the Hornets second unit will have to keep up while the starters rest.

Charlotte will get a long rest after the back to back, and they will visit the Raptors up in Toronto next week to continue what is one of the hardest stretches of their schedule this season.