Less than two dozen games into his NBA career, LaMelo Ball has not only established himself as one of the league's best rookies but as one of the most entertaining players, regardless of experience level.

He's done so in large part because of his incredible passing ability and flair for the dramatic, but also because he's found a perfect partner in Miles Bridges. And against the 76ers on Wednesday night, the Hornets' young duo proved yet again why they're the most electric combination going right now.

In the middle of the second quarter, Gordon Hayward grabbed a rebound and tossed an outlet to a streaking Ball, who broke ahead of the pack to start a quick fastbreak. As he drove towards the basket, Ball drew the only defender back in transition and dropped off a perfect behind-the-back pass to a trailing Miles Bridges.

After that slick feed, it was going to be a nice highlight no matter what but Bridges took things to a different level by throwing down a windmill dunk that sent the Hornets' announcers into a state of euphoria. Check this out:

Awesome.

Breaking out a windmill in the middle of a game is easily one of the coolest things you can do, and Bridges made it look so easy.

This was probably the best connection these two have made so far this season, but the remarkable thing is that you really have to stop and think about it. Coming into Wednesday night, Ball had tallied 128 assists on the season and 23 of them were to Bridges. It's not a stretch to say that about 90 percent of them were highlight-reel plays.

Here's just a sampling of some of the stuff they've been working on through the first month-plus of the season.

It's so fun when two players look like they were just born to play together, and between Ball's vision and daring, and Bridges leaping ability, that certainly seems to be the case here. And to think, they've really only just started playing together.

If this is the kind of chemistry they have after 20 something games, imagine what they'll be doing once they start to actually figure things out. Until then, we'll just have to "make do" with plays like the one above.