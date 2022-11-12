The Charlotte Hornets could be getting their All-Star guard back Saturday night against the Miami Heat. LaMelo Ball is planning on going through warmups Saturday night when the Hornets take on the Heat, with the possibility of making his season debut, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ball has officially been listed as questionable on the injury report, after missing the start of the season with a sprained left ankle.

Ball's return couldn't come at a better time for a Charlotte team that has started the season 3-10 and has lost their last seven-straight games. Having Ball back will immediately inject some life into the Hornets' offense, which currently ranks 28th in the league. Ball is a foundational player for the Hornets, and having him back in the fold will elevate guys like PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre around him. It'll also give Charlotte its most capable playmaker back, easing the ballhandling duties off of Terry Rozier and Dennis Smith Jr.

The last time we saw Ball, he was named an All-Star replacement for Kevin Durant, while putting up efficient numbers for the Hornets. He was Charlotte's leading scorer, averaging 20.1 points, but it wasn't just his scoring that helped boost the Hornets on offense. He ranked in the top-10 in assists per game last season, averaging 7.6 per game, while also shooting an efficient 38.9 percent from 3-point territory.

While Ball will be returning to a Hornets team that hasn't started out the season as well as it likely anticipated, having him back can only improve this team.