After over a month on the sidelines due to a wrist injury, LaMelo Ball returned to action on Saturday night for the Charlotte Hornets' matchup with the Detroit Pistons. It didn't take him long to remind everyone why he was the most exciting rookie in the league this season.

Less than five minutes into the first quarter, the Hornets forced a turnover, but since it took a few seconds for them to corral the loose ball, it seemed like their chance for a quick fastbreak the other way was gone. And really it should have been except for the brilliance of Ball.

He took one dribble, looked up and tossed an underhand lob the length of the court. It floated over the Pistons' entire defense and landed right in the hands of Miles Bridges, who converted the easy layup as the Hornets' announcer lost his mind.

This alternate angle from the baseline camera gives a really cool view of how Ball flung the pass.

This is just unbelievable. The vision to see Bridges running out ahead, the bravery to actually throw the pass, the touch to drop it perfectly into his teammate's stride, all of it is a perfect example of Ball's elite playmaking ability. He might still be a rookie, but there are very few players in the league who could pull this off regardless of age.

Everyone was excited about Ball's return, and we knew we were going to get some highlights sooner or later. But no one could have expected something like this.