Hornets look to find a sign of life against Clippers

After an embarrassing loss to the Bulls, Charlotte will look to turn things around at home.

What: Charlotte Hornets (5-8) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-9)

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, NC

When: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to watch: Fox Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

The Charlotte Hornets return home to take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight, hoping to find a win after losing their sixth straight against Chicago on Friday night. They’ll be up against a Clippers team desperate to do the exact same thing.

With both teams extending already depressing losing streaks the night before, tonight’s matchup has higher stakes to it than the usual mid-November game. As much as the 15th of 82 games can be must win, this is one.

For the Hornets, a win would go a long way towards rebuilding the playoff credibility lost by the recent losing streak. With Nicolas Batum playing in his third game since returning from injury, tonight is the perfect opportunity to build positive momentum and start rattling off a few wins.

The Clippers are in a very similar situation. On Thursday night, Los Angeles lost their seventh straight game against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Blake Griffin and crew are surely eager to climb back up into the playoff picture in the West, much more familiar territory for them.

Dwight Howard vs. DeAndre Jordan will be a fascinating matchup to watch throughout the night. Two of the last of a dying breed of NBA centers, whoever wins the battle of the boards and protects their rim better will go a long way towards sealing victory for their team.

Kemba Walker could be in for a big outing if Patrick Beverley, a defensive bulldog if there ever was one, continues to be sidelined by a sore right knee. He’s missed four games, leaving a rotation of Sindarius Thornwell, Austin Rivers, Jawun Evans, and Lou Williams at point guard. Walker’s scoring has too often been the only reason Charlotte’s had a chance in games, and against those four, he should have no problem at all getting to the basket.

After tonight, Charlotte will play the Timberwolves, the Wizards, the Cavaliers, the Heat, the Raptors, the Spurs, the Magic, and the Warriors. The wins won’t exactly be growing on trees during that stretch, so taking one tonight could be huge for a team with playoff ambitions. Stay tuned for game coverage throughout the evening.