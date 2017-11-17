Hornets lose to Bulls 123-120 for sixth straight loss

Kemba Walker scored a season high 47 points in the loss.

Kemba Walker scored a season high 47 points Friday night, but the Charlotte Hornets finished just short to the Chicago Bulls, losing 123-120. Marvin Williams added 13 while Jeremy Lamb scored 10 and notched seven rebounds in the loss. This game marks six straight losses for the Hornets dating back to their 108-101 loss in San Antonio at the beginning of November.

While Charlotte’s offense was effective, they had trouble containing one of the NBA’s worst offenses at the other end of the floor. They allowed Kris Dunn, who is more known for his talent on the defensive side of the ball, to light them up for 22 off the bench. Dunn scored a bank shot with 43 seconds to play that would eventually by the winning bucket for the Bulls.

The Hornets were in control for much of the game but just could not put the Bulls away. They consistently went on runs to quickly turn a tie game into a three or four possession lead, only to let the Bulls storm right back into the game. Turnovers haunted Charlotte down the stretch and the team failed to get out of its own way. Chicago did not hold a lead in the second half until there was under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Walker shot 17-for-27 from the field including 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. He also ended the game with five assists. Nick Batum played 27 minutes in his second game back from an elbow injury, scoring 9 points and grabbing three rebounds along the way.

Justin Holiday scored 27 points for the Bulls. Rookie Lauri Markkanen added 16 points along with seven rebounds to the Bulls winning effort.

The Hornets will be at home tomorrow night with another chance at ending their losing skid when the Clippers come to the Spectrum Center.