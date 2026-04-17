The Eastern Conference's eighth seed in the 2026 NBA playoffs will be on the line when the Charlotte Hornets face the Orlando Magic in a 2026 NBA Play-in Tournament matchup on Friday night. Charlotte outlasted Miami 127-126 in overtime on Tuesday, while Orlando dropped a 109-97 decision to Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Hornets (44-38), who placed third in the Southeast Division, are 23-18 on the road this season. The Magic (45-37), who were second in the Southeast, were 25-15 on their home court.

Tipoff from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hornets are a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Hornets vs. Magic odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Magic vs. Hornets picks, check out the Hornets vs. Magic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hornets vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Magic spread: Charlotte -3.5 at FanDuel Hornets vs. Magic over/under: 218.5 points Hornets vs. Magic money line: Charlotte -165, Orlando +138 Hornets vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Hornets vs. Magic streaming: Prime Video

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Top Hornets vs. Magic predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Magic vs. Hornets, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (218.5). The Under has hit in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in three of the last four Charlotte games, and in each of the last three Orlando games. The Under has also cleared in the last six Hornets games when the line is between 217 to 220.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Hornets to have just four players scoring in double figures, led by LaMelo Ball's 23 points. Paolo Banchero is projected to lead the Magic with 23.5 points scored, but only four Orlando players will score 13 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 218 total points, making the Under the value play for anyone making targeting NBA parlay betting and NBA picks. See the Hornets vs. Magic spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Hornets picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Magic spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.