Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was charged with domestic violence in Los Angeles on Tuesday, per the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. Bridges is now facing one felony count of injuring a child's parent, and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, per the District Attorney's office.

Per the release:

"Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors," District Attorney George Gascón said. "Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process."

According to the complaint, Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend "on or about June 27 and 28" in front of their two kids. Bridges was arrested for a felony on June 29, but at the time LAPD didn't give further details of the arrest. He was later released after posting $130,000 bail. When news broke of Bridges' arrest, the Hornets made the following statement:

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time."

Bridges was the Hornets' leading scorer last season, averaging 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games. He was expected to receive a sizable contract this summer either from the Hornets or another team. Prior to the start of free agency, Charlotte extended a qualifying offer to the young forward, which made him a restricted free agent, meaning the team could match any offer sheet he received. The Hornets had until July 13 to rescind that qualifying offer, but that deadline passed without anything happening. If Charlotte wants to rescind that offer now, it would need Bridges' consent to do so.

Bridges' arraignment is scheduled for July 20.