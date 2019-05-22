Hornets' Miles Bridges doesn't believe he was snubbed on NBA All-Rookie Teams

The NBA revealed their All-Rookie Teams on Tuesday and Miles Bridges didn't make the cut.

According to Bridges, he didn't deserve to qualify. The 2018 Charlotte Hornets first round pick took to his Twitter account and was very candid that he didn't play well throughout his rookie campaign.

I didn’t get snubbed. I played like ass all year. I don’t deserve to be on any team. Next year will be different 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) May 21, 2019

Bridges finished the 2018-19 season with averages of 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists for a Hornets team that finished with a 39-43 record. The former Michigan State standout did average 12.0 points over the team's final 12 games and finished in double figures in eight of those contests. In the season finale against the Orlando Magic, Bridges scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting while also securing five rebounds, dishing out three assists, and recording a pair of blocks.

The versatile forward was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Hornets in exchange for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Bridges could have a larger role next season if the Hornets are unable to re-sign Kemba Walker, who is slated to be a free agent this summer.