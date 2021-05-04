The Charlotte Hornets will be without one of their key role players for potentially the rest of the regular season as forward Miles Bridges is expected to miss the next 10-to-14 days due to health and safety protocols, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charlotte announced that Bridges will be out for their Tuesday night game against the Detroit Pistons, in addition to being without Gordon Hayward, Devonte' Graham and Cody Martin due to injuries and PJ Washington for personal reasons.

With just eight games left on Charlotte's schedule, losing Bridges at this point isn't ideal as the team is still fighting for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets sit 2.5 games back of the Boston Celtics for the seventh spot, which is crucial given the team in the seventh spot would only need to win one game in the play-in tournament to secure a postseason berth.

Bridges has been on a tear recently, averaging 20.6 points in his last 10 games, while putting up 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and a blocked shot a game. He's also shooting 46.7 percent from deep on over six attempts a game during that span, as well as 51.5 percent from the field. Although he typically comes off the bench as a spark plug for the Hornets, Bridges was pushed into the starting lineup over the past month as Hayward has been out with a foot injury, and he's been excelling in that new role.

His athleticism, energy and 3-point shooting have been beneficial for Charlotte. Now, having Bridges and Hayward out of the lineup, the Hornets will have to reach deep into their roster to fill that void. On the bright side, rookie LaMelo Ball has returned to the starting lineup after missing 21 games with a fractured wrist, but Charlotte hasn't been able to be fully healthy in quite some time.