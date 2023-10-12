When Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge last November, part of the ruling, that kept Bridges out of jail, was a criminal protective order -- which dictated that Bridges stay away from his former girlfriend and the mother of his children for the next 10 years.

On Wednesday, a criminal summons was issued for Bridges for an alleged violation of that protective order, according to Mecklenburg County court records. Bridges is also charged with child abuse and injury to personal property, as he allegedly threatened his ex and damaged her car while their children were in the car. Bridges allegedly threw pool balls at the car, smashing the windshield and denting the windows. His current girlfriend allegedly kicked the car.

Bridges is also accused of telling his ex that, if she told the police about the incident, he would withhold child support money.

The alleged victim reported the incident to police on Tuesday, saying that it took place the previous Friday, Oct. 6, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, via Queen City News. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. ET.

In addition, the Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office issued Bridges a warrant for violating the domestic violence protective order in January. Still, the warrant has yet to be served, the sheriff's office told the Associated Press.

Bridges is serving probation for three years after his no-contest plea. If convicted of violating a domestic violence protective order, he would also be in violation of his probation.

Bridges sat out all of the 2022-23 NBA season, then signed a one-year, $7.9 million deal with the Hornets for this upcoming season. The league suspended Bridges for 30 games, and 20 of those games are considered to have been served. He is not allowed to play in preseason games, but can travel with the team -- which he did during their recent road trip -- and participate in practice.

The Hornets issued the following statement on Thursday, per the Charlotte Observer: "We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information."