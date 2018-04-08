Hornets name former Lakers exec Mitch Kupchak team president and general manager

The Hornets are entering an offseason of change. They've had two straight disappointing seasons, a capped out roster, and a lot of questions about how to approach their future. On Sunday, the team hired the person that will lead them down their new path.

The Hornets have agreed to a deal with former Lakers executive Mitch Kupchak, who will become Charlotte's new president of basketball operations and general manager. He'll replace the expiring contract of Rich Cho. Kupchak, who has won multiple championships as a player and exec, has been the favorite for this position since it was announced that Cho would not be retained back in February.

Kupchack is most well known for being the executive that paired Kobe Bryant with Pau Gasol and won two titles in 2009 and 2010. He earned a reputation for acquiring stars and bringing them to Los Angeles, but the franchise moved on from him in 2017 after multiple losing seasons and failing to bring stars to Los Angeles.

It will be interesting to see what kind of expectations Kupchak will have as an executive in Charlotte. There's a sense that the Hornets are going to blow everything up and start a rebuild because of the limited talent on their roster. However, team owner Michael Jordan isn't known for being patient with rebuilds.