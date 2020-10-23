Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is continuing to make sure that his legacy extends beyond the game of basketball. Earlier this week, the six-time NBA champion opened a second medical clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina to help those without access to health care.

The facility, named the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, will serve the people of Charlotte's North End neighborhood, and will not require patients to have insurance. Via CNN:

The new Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in Charlotte's North End community is a 6,800-square-foot facility, equipped with 12 patient exam rooms, an X-ray room, and space for physical therapy, according to Novant Health. "To see how this has evolved over the last year is to gratifying. It makes me want to continue doing more so that we can keep answering the bell when the bell is ringing," Jordan said in a video about the clinic's opening this week.

This is the second such health center that Jordan has opened in Charlotte, joining one he opened this time last year. Along with the general health care needs of Charlotte residents, these clinics will also play a vital role in the fight against COVID-19. The first clinic Jordan opened has tested more than 13,000 people since the pandemic began.

"When we came together to mark the first clinic's opening last fall, no one could have predicted we would be facing a global pandemic just five months later," Jordan said in a statement. "I'm so proud of the positive impact our clinic has had on the community so far, especially during COVID-19."

It goes without saying that this is an amazing accomplishment by Jordan. A lack of health care is a major issue affecting millions of people in this country, and Jordan is doing his part to directly address the needs of those less fortunate than him. Thousands of Charlotteans have already been helped by his efforts, and thousands more will be in the years to come.