The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday morning that president of basketball operations Mitch Kupchak has signed a contract extension with the team. The length and term of the deal are unknown, but Kupchak's original contract was set to expire this summer after joining the team in April 2018.

"Mitch has done a great job leading our organization," team owner Michael Jordan said. "He and his staff have assembled a talented, young team, and I'm excited about our future. I look forward to continuing to work with Mitch in the years ahead as our team continues to improve."

Kupchak will lead the charge in finding a new head coach for the Hornets, after Charlotte made the surprising decision to fire James Borrego at the end of this season. The Hornets have reportedly targeted Mike D'Antoni, Terry Stotts, Los Angeles Lakers recently fired coach Frank Vogel, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson for the vacant position.

Whoever gets hired as the next head coach in Charlotte will have a young, talented team that Kupchak helped build. At the center of it is 2020-21 Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, who the Hornets took with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Kupchak also led the charge in acquiring the rights to Miles Bridges in a draft-night trade, which has proven to be a successful move for the Hornets. Charlotte's roster is filled with smart draft selections, including PJ Washington, second-round pick Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels..

In addition to hiring a new coach, Kupchak will also lead Charlotte's decision in who it will take with the 13th and 15th overall picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Adding more young talent to an already exciting roster will only help improve the Hornets' chances of breaking through into the playoffs, after back-to-back seasons of falling short in the play-in round.