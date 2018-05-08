Hornets reportedly finalizing deal to hire Spurs assistant James Borrego as coach
The Hornets are going very young with their next coach
The Hornets took a big risk when they chose to remove Steve Clifford as their coach. Clifford had brought Charlotte out of its worst days as the Bobcats, made the playoffs twice, and oversaw Kemba Walker's emergence into a star. However, with two back-to-back disappointing seasons and a new front office, the Hornets decided to go in a new direction.
The direction they've decided to go in is youth and potential. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Charlotte is finalizing a deal with Spurs assistant James Borrego to become the team's new coach. Borrego is only 41 years old.
This is an interesting direction for the Hornets to go in. Typically the teams that hire young assistants like Borrego have an intent to rebuild, or have a long-term plan of some kind. This could be a sign of what the future plans are for the roster as a whole. Right now, they have a star in Kemba Walker, but the rest of the roster has failed to meet expectations. A rebuild could be in the cards.
Borrego himself might lack experience, but he's a name that many teams have been keeping an eye on as an assistant. He's well respected and he comes from the very successful Gregg Popovich coaching tree. He spent some time as an interim coach for the Magic in 2015 after they fired Jacque Vaughn. It will be interesting to see how he does with a team that he can call his own.
