Hornets reportedly sign Spurs assistant James Borrego to four-year deal to become new coach

The Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement with Spurs assistant James Borrego to succeed Steve Clifford as their next coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Borrego, 41, will become one of the NBA's youngest coaches, joining the youth movement at the position that includes Luke Walton, Brad Stevens and Tyronn Lue who are all younger than 42 years old.

Wojnarowski also reports that Borrego has a deal in place that will span four years with the franchise.

Borrego began his coaching career in 2001 with the San Diego Torreros and has since spent time as an assistant with the Spurs, Hornets and Magic. Though he will be labeled a first-time coach, he did serve as interim coach for the Magic in 2015, during which he led Orlando to a 10-20 record.

On its surface, Charlotte's hire of Borrego isn't a splash, but he comes with an intriguing pedigree and from a Gregg Popovich coaching tree that has been fruitful for many over the years. It's not a wild leap to think that if Borrego can harness some of Popovich's coaching traits, he could be a success for the Hornets and a franchise in need of a revamp after going 36-46 and missing the playoffs in 2017-18.