The Charlotte Hornets will retire the No. 1 jersey of Muggsy Bogues on Feb. 11, the team announced Tuesday. Bogues, at 5-foot-3, is the shortest player in NBA history, and now that the Hornets will hang his jersey in the rafters of the Spectrum Center, he will become, by a wide margin, the shortest player in NBA history to have his jersey retired. That distinction was previously held by Calvin Murphy, the 5-foot-9 point guard who played his entire career for the San Diego and later Houston Rockets.

Bogues, a college star at Wake Forest, was drafted No. 12 overall by the Washington Bullets in 1987. That allowed him to start his career playing next to the 7-foot-7 Manute Bol, who, at the time, was the tallest player in NBA history (a title he now shares with Gheorghe Mureșan). However, the Bullets left Bogues unprotected in the 1988 expansion draft, which allowed the incoming Charlotte Hornets to swipe him before their inaugural season.

Washington's loss was Charlotte's gain. Bogues grew into the full-time starting point guard for the Hornets during the 1989-90 season and held his post through 1997. He never made an All-Star Team or averaged more than 11.1 points per game, but he averaged double-digit assists on multiple occasions and is Charlotte's all-time leader in steals. The 90s represent the most successful era in Hornets history, with Bogues, Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning leading Charlotte to several postseason trips.

Now, aside from his distinction as the NBA's shortest player ever, Bogues is remembered fondly for his role in Space Jam. He was one of the five then-active NBA players whose talent was stolen by the MonStars to face Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes.

Bogues will become the third member of the Hornets to have his jersey retired, joining former teammates Bobby Phills, who died in a car accident in 2000, and Dell Curry, who remains with the team as a broadcaster.