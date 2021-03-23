The Charlotte Hornets suffered a 22-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, but it turns out the result of the contest wasn't the worst outcome of the evening. On Sunday, the Hornets announced that rookie LaMelo Ball suffered a fractured right wrist during the game and would be sidelined indefinitely as a result. Ball underwent surgery on the wrist on Tuesday, and he is expected to be re-evaluated in four weeks, per the team. Additional updates on Ball's status will be provided at that time. At this point, it's not known whether or not Ball will play again this season.

The injury occurred late in the second quarter of Charlotte's loss to the Clippers. Ball went hard to the basket on a fast break and he crashed to the ground after being fouled. He braced his fall with his right wrist, and immediately grabbed for it and grimaced upon landing. The medical staff examined him and gave him the all-clear to return to the game in the second half, but he later underwent more extensive testing that revealed the fracture. You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, became a star almost immediately due to his unique combination of skill and flair, and he was the runaway favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award prior to the injury. Ball is an extremely high-level player for a rookie, thanks to his ability to impact the game in almost every area. Over his first 41 games of action, Ball averaged 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 28.6 minutes per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from 3-point land.

With Ball leading the way -- and free-agent signing Gordon Hayward returning to his pre-injury form -- the Hornets are in the middle of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit sixth in the East with a 21-21 record. Now, they face the tough task of holding ground in the East without their prized rookie for the foreseeable future.