Terry Rozier will be a member of the Charlotte Hornets for the foreseeable future, as he has agreed to a four-year, $97 million max contract extension with the team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rozier's new extension keeps him under team control though the 2025-26 NBA season.

The former Louisville product had just one year remaining on his previous contract and thus would have become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Instead, the Hornets decided to lock him up long-term. The organization obviously views him as a central piece of the team moving forward. As a guard capable of playing both off-ball and with the ball in his hands, Rozier is a solid fit alongside reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.

Rozier has played the last two seasons in Charlotte after playing the first four years of his career with the Boston Celtics. He has started in all 132 games that he has played for the Hornets over the last two seasons, and last season he averaged career highs in points (20.4), assists (4.2), steals (1.3) and minutes (34.5) per game. He also shot a career high 45 percent from the floor. Moving forward, Rozier is eager to build off of the momentum that he established in Charlotte last season.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"I had a lot of fun," Rozier said of last season during exit interviews, per the Hornets. "It's been a long season and different than the usual. There's a lot of promising things that we've shown and seen. We're only looking to grow and get better as a whole. Ending the season how we ended it with six straight losses is never fun, but we're building something and we're looking forward to what's ahead. I'm happy to be here. I like this organization a lot and I love this city a lot. I'm just looking to grow and get better with my guys around me."

In addition to being a high-level scorer, Rozier also emerged as a clutch shot-maker for Charlotte last season. Rozier made the fourth-most clutch 3-pointers in the entire NBA last season (14), behind only Damian Lillard, Steph Curry and Karl Anthony-Towns. He also shot an impressive 45 percent on those clutch three opportunities. It was a solid season all around for Rozier, but he's far from satisfied, as his stated goal heading into the offseason was improvement.

"My trainer and I started talking right away and we knew there's just more work that we have to do," he said. "Just get back in this summer, we adjust and go and get better. There's nothing else to it. That's my mindset every offseason – how can I get better? I'm willing to take those steps and it's only up from here. It's only going to get better.

"I don't know where my biggest growth this season came from, but I know I'm willing to get better and know I'm going to get better," Rozier added. "... I want to get everything I can out of this [sport], so when I'm done with this game, I can be happy with myself."

The Hornets have missed the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, and they haven't actually won a postseason series since 2002. However, with the young, talented roster that the team has built, Charlotte appears to be trending in the right direction, and Rozier will now continue to be a big part of that.