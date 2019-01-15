Hornets' Tony Parker says it was 'weird' to play against the Spurs
Spurs fans were happy to see Parker back in San Antonio
On Monday night, Hornets veteran guard Tony Parker returned to San Antonio for the first time since signing with the Charlotte over the offseason, and he was met with ovations and adulation from the home crowd. Additionally, the Spurs aired a lengthy tribute video in honor of Parker, who played the first 17 seasons of his career with the organization.
After the game, a 108-93 Hornets win, Parker spoke to media members about the experience of returning to San Antonio for the first time as a visitor and the reception he received from the fans.
"I am drained physically and emotionally," Parker said, via ESPN. "It as an awesome night, and I just want to thank the fans for the way they reacted tonight. It was unbelievable, and I appreciate it. It was a great memory for me that I will cherish for the rest of my life."
After spending nearly two decades in a Spurs uniform, it was strange for Parker to square off against them.
"I care so much about the Spurs. It was very weird to play against them," Parker said. "I don't know if I was nervous. It was a little bit of everything. They [the Hornets] told me before the game they wanted it for me. Then after the game, I was like, 'Why don't we play like that every road game? C'mon no excuses.' I am going to be on them now. The thing for me was before the game -- the tribute. And I appreciated all the love. It means a lot."
Parker will have his first opportunity to challenge his teammates to play at this level all the time on Thursday night when Charlotte hosts the Kings (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).
You can see Parker's comments below, via Spurs Nation:
Parker's current coach was happy to see the reception that he received in San Antonio.
"I'm really excited for Tony," James Borrego said. "Just to see him embraced and loved tonight. And he helped us tonight. I think it was a pretty good ending to a fun night."
Similarly, Parker's former coach thought that Parker was deserving of the recognition.
"Tony is a wonderful human being," Gregg Popovich said. "He was a great player for us, and he deserved all of the love that he received. That is for sure."
Parker finished with 8 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds in 19 minutes of action against the Spurs on Monday night.
