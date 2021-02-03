Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Charlotte

Current Records: Philadelphia 15-6; Charlotte 10-11

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will be playing at home against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Philadelphia and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 2 of 2016.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Charlotte ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 129-121 win over the Miami Heat. Charlotte's shooting guard Malik Monk was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 9-for-13 from beyond the arc and finishing with 36 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, the 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 119-110 on Sunday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 95-82 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Philadelphia was point guard Ben Simmons, who had 21 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

Charlotte isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 10-11 and the 76ers to 15-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Charlotte.