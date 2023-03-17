Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Charlotte

Current Records: Philadelphia 46-22; Charlotte 22-49

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET March 17 at Spectrum Center. Allowing an average of 117.49 points per game, Charlotte has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland Cavaliers when they played on Tuesday, losing 120-104. Charlotte was down 98-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Charlotte was shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (28 points).

Meanwhile, Cleveland typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Philadelphia proved too difficult a challenge. The Sixers came out on top against the Cavaliers by a score of 118-109. The Sixers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 36 points and 18 rebounds along with four blocks. Embiid has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 46-22 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 22-49. If the Sixers want to win Friday, they will need to focus on stopping the Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 28 points in addition to six boards, and shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 22 points and nine assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.73

Odds

The 76ers are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.