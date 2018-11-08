Hornets vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

On Friday night we'll see a battle between one team that has exceeded expectations, the Charlotte Hornets, and one that has underwhelmed, the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams carry plenty of star power into the game, as Charlotte features one of the NBA's best point guards in Kemba Walker and the Sixers have perhaps the most talented young duo in the NBA in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Despite the difference in expectations, both teams come into Friday's game with similar records, and it should be competitive from the start. Here's how to watch the game and a few things to keep an eye on.

Odds and analysis

Hornets: The Hornets have gone smaller and faster with first-year head coach James Borrego at the helm this season, and so far it has them in playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte has bumped up its pace from 98.74 last year to 101.05 this season, which has helped Kemba Walker emerge as a potential MVP candidate. Walker comes into Friday's game averaging career-highs in points, 3-point percentage and field goal percentage, and will look to continue the Hornets' solid start.

76ers: After the way they finished last season, the young 76ers had plenty of expectations heading into the 2018-19 campaign, and so far they've slightly disappointed. Joel Embiid is playing out of his mind, but questions about fit between him and fellow franchise cornerstone Ben Simmons continue to abound. Further, the Markelle Fultz experiment has thus far been a dud, and we'll have to wait and see if head coach Brett Brown decides to pull him from the starting lineup.

The Sixers are undefeated at home, and that shouldn't change after Friday's game. The Hornets have enough firepower to hang, but ultimately Philly is just too talented. Give me the Hornets to cover, but the Sixers to win.