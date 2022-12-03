Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Charlotte

Current Records: Milwaukee 15-6; Charlotte 7-15

What to Know

This Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.41 points per game. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Hornets aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Charlotte escaped with a win on Friday against the Washington Wizards by the margin of a single free throw, 117-116. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 25 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Speaking of close games: the point spread favored Milwaukee on Friday, but luck did not. They fell in a 133-129 heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the loss, Milwaukee got a solid performance out of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 40 points and five assists in addition to seven boards. The matchup made it Antetokounmpo's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Charlotte suffered a grim 130-106 defeat to the Bucks when the two teams previously met in February. Maybe the Hornets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.60

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.