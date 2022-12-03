Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Charlotte
Current Records: Milwaukee 15-6; Charlotte 7-15
What to Know
This Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.41 points per game. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Hornets aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Charlotte escaped with a win on Friday against the Washington Wizards by the margin of a single free throw, 117-116. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 25 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: the point spread favored Milwaukee on Friday, but luck did not. They fell in a 133-129 heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the loss, Milwaukee got a solid performance out of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 40 points and five assists in addition to seven boards. The matchup made it Antetokounmpo's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.
Charlotte suffered a grim 130-106 defeat to the Bucks when the two teams previously met in February. Maybe the Hornets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.60
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.
- Feb 28, 2022 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Charlotte 106
- Jan 10, 2022 - Charlotte 103 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Jan 08, 2022 - Charlotte 114 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Charlotte 125
- Apr 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Charlotte 104
- Apr 09, 2021 - Charlotte 127 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Jan 30, 2021 - Charlotte 126 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Mar 01, 2020 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 26, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Charlotte 112
- Dec 23, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 01, 2017 - Charlotte 126 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Oct 23, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Charlotte 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 89 vs. Charlotte 79
- Mar 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Oct 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 26, 2016 - Charlotte 115 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Charlotte 98 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Jan 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Charlotte 92
- Nov 29, 2015 - Charlotte 87 vs. Milwaukee 82