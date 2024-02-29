We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the schedule as the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 15-43 overall and 8-21 at home, while Milwaukee is 38-21 overall and 14-14 on the road. The Bucks have won the last four head-to-head meetings with the Hornets and covered the spread in the last three.

However, Charlotte has won five of its last seven and has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 overall. Still, Milwaukee is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Bucks odds, and the over/under is 217.5 points. Before entering any Bucks vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Charlotte. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hornets vs. Bucks spread: Hornets +11.5

Hornets vs. Bucks over/under: 217.5 points

Hornets vs. Bucks money line: Hornets: +484, Bucks: -691

Hornets vs. Bucks picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte is currently 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and is a full 11 games out of an NBA play-in tournament spot. However, the Hornets are playing some of their best basketball of late despite being without LaMelo Ball (ankle). The Hornets have won five of their last seven games and rookie Brandon Miller has been playing his best ball in February.

Miller is averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game this month and is now up to 17 games with 20 or more points this season. He'll continue to play a significant role offensively with Ball out and Terry Rozier now in Miami.

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Charlotte 123-85 at home on Tuesday. The Bucks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds.

Milwaukee is now third in the East but the Bucks have lost eight of their last 15 games. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season and he's probable for Thursday's matchup with a knee injury.

How to make Hornets vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Bucks vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.