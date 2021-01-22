Who's Playing
Chicago @ Charlotte
Current Records: Chicago 6-8; Charlotte 6-8
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Chicago Bulls will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Spectrum Center. Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.
Charlotte lost a heartbreaker to the Toronto Raptors when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Charlotte as they fell 116-113 to Toronto. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 25 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Chicago beat the Houston Rockets 125-120 on Monday. It was another big night for the Bulls' shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 33 points and seven assists.
The Hornets and Chicago now sit at an identical 6-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.14 on average. Less enviably, Chicago has allowed their opponents an average of 9.4 steals per game, the second most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
Series History
Charlotte have won ten out of their last 18 games against Chicago.
