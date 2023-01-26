The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 13-36 overall and 5-16 at home, while the Bulls are 22-25 overall and 9-15 on the road. What could have been a high-profile matchup between the Ball brothers could be missing both siblings, as Lonzo Ball is yet to play in 2022-23 because of a knee injury and LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Both brothers were also absent when the two franchises last met on Nov. 2, with Chicago winning 106-88 at home as 6-point favorites. Chicago is once again favored by 6 points in the latest Hornets vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 234.

Hornets vs. Bulls spread: Hornets +6

Hornets vs. Bulls over/under: 234 points

Hornets vs. Bulls money line: Charlotte +185, Chicago -225

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets are coming off a 128-97 loss to the Suns on Tuesday. One thing holding the Hornets back was the mediocre play of point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court. With Ball out, Smith has stepped into the starting lineup but Charlotte will need more production out of the former top-10 pick to stay competitive.

Jalen McDaniels had a double-double in the loss with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 19 points. Rozier is averaging 21.3 points per game this season and he'll have to continue to carry a heavy scoring load if Ball is unable to play for a fourth consecutive game. Additionally, Charlotte is down 20 PPG scorer, Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand), while veteran Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is questionable, so the team could be without three of its top five scorers.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, the Bulls had a 16-point lead at the half but ultimately fell 116-110 to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 33 points in addition to five rebounds. However, the Bulls shot an abysmal 5-of-24 from the 3-point line and lost the turnover battle 16-6 in the loss.

The Bulls will be hoping for a bounceback in both statistical categories on Thursday, as they actually rank 11th in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (36.8%) and ninth in turnover percentage (12.3%). Chicago has also won and covered the spread in six of its last seven games against Charlotte.

