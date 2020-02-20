Hornets vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at United Center. The Bulls are 19-36 overall and 11-16 at home, while Charlotte is 18-36 overall and 10-19 on the road. The Bulls lost their last six games before the All-Star break. The Hornets won two in a row before the break after a 1-13 stretch. Chicago is favored by five points in the latest Bulls vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 210. Before entering any Hornets vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Hornets spread: Bulls -5

Bulls vs. Hornets over-under: 210 points

Bulls vs. Hornets money line: Chicago -200, Charlotte 169

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago received a tough blow last Tuesday as it fell 126-114 to the Washington Wizards. Thaddeus Young wasn't much of a difference-maker for Chicago, as he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 10-point finish.

Wendell Carter Jr., who has not played since January 6 because of an ankle issue, may be able to return on Thursday.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 last week. The Hornets rode a strong surge after the half to overcome a 66-50 deficit. The top scorer for was Devonte' Graham (28 points).

Chicago came up short against Charlotte the last time the two teams met on December 13, falling 83-73. Charlotte has won two of the three meetings between the teams this season.

How to make Hornets vs. Bulls picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Bulls vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bulls vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.