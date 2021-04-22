The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Center. The Bulls are 24-34 overall and 11-18 at home, while Charlotte is 28-29 overall and 14-17 on the road. The Bulls won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 22, 123-110.

Chicago is favored by one point in the latest Bulls vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 210.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Hornets spread: Bulls -1

Bulls vs. Hornets over-under: 210 points

Bulls vs. Hornets money line: Chicago -115, Charlotte -105



What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago fell 121-105 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Chicago was down 99-72 at the end of the third quarter. Nikola Vucevic scored just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and he had five turnovers. The Bulls totaled 19 turnovers. Chicago is one game behind the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 16 points on Wednesday. Chicago failed in a bid to win a third straight game. Zach Lavine (health and safety protocols) will miss his fifth consecutive game on Thursday.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte lost to the New York Knicks on Tuesday, 109-97 on the road. Terry Rozier had 21 points and eight assists along with seven boards, and P.J. Washington shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. The Hornets have a 1.5-game lead for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte has lost five of its past six games. Devonte' Graham returned from a two-game layoff on Tuesday because of a quadriceps injury and scored nine points. LaMelo Ball (wrist) may be able to return by the end of the regular season.

How to make Hornets vs. Bulls picks

