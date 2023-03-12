Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Charlotte

Current Records: Cleveland 42-27; Charlotte 22-47

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.51 points per game before their contest Sunday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 5 p.m. ET March 12 at Spectrum Center. If the matchup is anything like Cleveland's 132-122 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Hornets came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Saturday, falling 119-111. Shooting guard Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points and eight assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Cavaliers as they fell 119-115 to the Miami Heat this past Friday. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.71

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Series History

Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.