Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Charlotte
Current Records: Cleveland 42-27; Charlotte 22-47
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.51 points per game before their contest Sunday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 5 p.m. ET March 12 at Spectrum Center. If the matchup is anything like Cleveland's 132-122 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Hornets came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Saturday, falling 119-111. Shooting guard Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points and eight assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Cavaliers as they fell 119-115 to the Miami Heat this past Friday. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.71
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Series History
Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.
- Nov 18, 2022 - Cleveland 132 vs. Charlotte 122
- Mar 02, 2022 - Charlotte 119 vs. Cleveland 98
- Feb 04, 2022 - Cleveland 102 vs. Charlotte 101
- Nov 01, 2021 - Cleveland 113 vs. Charlotte 110
- Oct 22, 2021 - Charlotte 123 vs. Cleveland 112
- Apr 23, 2021 - Charlotte 108 vs. Cleveland 102
- Apr 14, 2021 - Cleveland 103 vs. Charlotte 90
- Dec 23, 2020 - Cleveland 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 02, 2020 - Charlotte 109 vs. Cleveland 106
- Dec 18, 2019 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 19, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Cleveland 99
- Nov 13, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Charlotte 89
- Nov 03, 2018 - Charlotte 126 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 28, 2018 - Cleveland 118 vs. Charlotte 105
- Nov 24, 2017 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 15, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Charlotte 107
- Mar 24, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 31, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Charlotte 109
- Dec 10, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Charlotte 105
- Nov 13, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 93
- Apr 03, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Charlotte 103
- Feb 24, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Charlotte 103
- Feb 03, 2016 - Charlotte 106 vs. Cleveland 97
- Nov 27, 2015 - Cleveland 95 vs. Charlotte 90