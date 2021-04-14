Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Charlotte
Current Records: Cleveland 19-34; Charlotte 27-26
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Cavaliers came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, falling 116-109. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Dean Wade, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 101-93. Despite the defeat, the Hornets got a solid performance out of small forward Caleb Martin, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.
Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid victory over Charlotte in the teams' previous meeting last December, winning 121-114. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cleveland since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Charlotte.
