Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from proven projection model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 10-23 overall and 6-10 at home, while Charlotte is 13-23 overall and 6-12 on the road. The Hornets are hoping to end a six-game losing streak. The Cavaliers have won four of their past six games. Cleveland is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 212.

The Cavaliers suffered a tough 117-97 defeat to Toronto on Tuesday. Collin Sexton (22 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland. Kevin Love returned from a hip injury and had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Cleveland allowed Toronto to connect on 17 3-point attempts.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's 2019 ended with a 109-92 defeat against Boston on Tuesday. Terry Rozier wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte, as he finished with 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. Six players did score in double figures for the Hornets, led by PJ Washington (15).

The last time the teams met on Dec. 18, Charlotte and Cleveland were tightly matched, but Charlotte came up empty-handed with a 100-98 loss. Rozier had a career-high 35 points in that game.

