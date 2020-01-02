Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from proven projection model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Hornets and Cavaliers. Here are the results:
The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 10-23 overall and 6-10 at home, while Charlotte is 13-23 overall and 6-12 on the road. The Hornets are hoping to end a six-game losing streak. The Cavaliers have won four of their past six games. Cleveland is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 212. Before entering any Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Cavaliers vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Cavaliers suffered a tough 117-97 defeat to Toronto on Tuesday. Collin Sexton (22 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland. Kevin Love returned from a hip injury and had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Cleveland allowed Toronto to connect on 17 3-point attempts.
Meanwhile, Charlotte's 2019 ended with a 109-92 defeat against Boston on Tuesday. Terry Rozier wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte, as he finished with 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. Six players did score in double figures for the Hornets, led by PJ Washington (15).
The last time the teams met on Dec. 18, Charlotte and Cleveland were tightly matched, but Charlotte came up empty-handed with a 100-98 loss. Rozier had a career-high 35 points in that game.
So who wins Hornets vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
