The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 28-30 overall and 14-12 at home, while Cleveland is 21-37 overall and 9-21 on the road. The Cavaliers have won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers spread: Hornets -1.5

Hornets vs. Cavaliers over-under: 211.5 points

Hornets vs. Cavaliers money line: Charlotte -120, Cleveland +100



What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets lost to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, 108-91 on the road. Charlotte was down 88-67 at the end of the third quarter. Devonte' Graham (16 points) was the top scorer for the Hornets. He missed 8-of-11 attempts from 3-point range.

Charlotte has a one-game lead for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the Hornets have lost six of their last seven games. They have not scored 100 points in six of their last 12 games.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers strolled past Chicago on Wednesday, 121-105. Collin Sexton had 30 points and seven assists. It was just the second Cleveland win in its last seven games. On Wednesday, Darius Garland reached 200 3-pointers made in 107 games, the fastest in franchise history.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will return on Friday after missing one game for personal reasons. The Cavaliers beat the Hornets in Charlotte last week, 103-90. On Thursday, it was reported that Taurean Prince will miss the rest of the season, as he will undergo ankle surgery.

