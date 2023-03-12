The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 22-47 overall and 11-21 at home, while Cleveland is 42-27 overall and 14-20 on the road. The Cavaliers have won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two franchises but it's actually the Hornets who have the advantage against the spread during that span, going 5-4-1.

This will be the second meeting between these teams this season with the Cavaliers scoring a 132-122 victory at home on Nov. 18 as 10-point favorites. This time around, Cleveland is favored by 8 points in the latest Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 220. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Cavaliers. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Cavaliers:

Hornets vs. Cavaliers spread: Hornets +8

Hornets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 220 points

Hornets vs. Cavaliers money line: Charlotte +270, Cleveland -345

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets came up short against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, falling 119-111. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 22 points and eight assists in addition to six boards.

Rozier has now had at least 20 points in six of his last seven games and he'll continue to play the role of primary scoring option with LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for the season. Kelly Oubre Jr. also had 24 points in the loss and has scored at least as many points in five of his last six games.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Cleveland as the Cavaliers fell 119-115 to the Miami Heat on Friday. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 8-for-15 from downtown and finished with 42 points. However, nobody else on the squad scored more than 16 points and Cleveland was hammered on the boards 46-34.

The Cavaliers have now lost five of the last seven games in which they've lost the rebounding battle, so they'll be expecting more from their twin towers Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the glass to help take advantage of the scorching Mitchell. He's scored 40 points or more in three of his last five games.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks

