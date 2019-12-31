Hornets vs. Celtics: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston @ Charlotte

Current Records: Boston 22-8; Charlotte 13-22

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center after a few days off. The Celtics are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It looks like Boston must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Saturday. Their 2019 ended with a 113-97 loss against the Toronto Raptors. The losing side was boosted by PG Kemba Walker, who had 30 points.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's 2019 ended with a 117-104 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of SF Miles Bridges, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Charlotte is now 13-22 while the Celtics sit at 22-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Boston enters the game with only 104 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Charlotte is stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.1 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Charlotte.