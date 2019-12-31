Hornets vs. Celtics: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hornets vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Charlotte
Current Records: Boston 22-8; Charlotte 13-22
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center after a few days off. The Celtics are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
It looks like Boston must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Saturday. Their 2019 ended with a 113-97 loss against the Toronto Raptors. The losing side was boosted by PG Kemba Walker, who had 30 points.
Meanwhile, Charlotte's 2019 ended with a 117-104 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of SF Miles Bridges, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Charlotte is now 13-22 while the Celtics sit at 22-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Boston enters the game with only 104 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Charlotte is stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.1 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Charlotte.
- Dec 22, 2019 - Boston 119 vs. Charlotte 93
- Nov 07, 2019 - Boston 108 vs. Charlotte 87
- Mar 23, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Boston 117
- Jan 30, 2019 - Boston 126 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 19, 2018 - Charlotte 117 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 28, 2018 - Boston 134 vs. Charlotte 106
- Dec 27, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Boston 90 vs. Charlotte 87
- Apr 08, 2017 - Boston 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 16, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Boston 96 vs. Charlotte 88
- Oct 29, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 11, 2016 - Charlotte 114 vs. Boston 100
- Dec 23, 2015 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 12, 2015 - Boston 98 vs. Charlotte 93
