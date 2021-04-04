The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Garden. Boston is 24-25 overall and 14-9 at home, while the Hornets are 25-23 overall and 12-14 on the road. Charlotte enters Sunday's showdown having won five of its last seven games. Boston, meanwhile, has won three of its last five.

Celtics vs. Hornets spread: Celtics -9

Celtics vs. Hornets over-under: 216 points

Celtics vs. Hornets money line: Boston -400, Charlotte +320

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets at home on Friday as the Celtics won 118-102. Boston's center Robert Williams was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 20 points and eight assists along with nine boards. Forward Jaylen Brown also had a strong showing in Friday's victory, recording a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics have dominated this series in recent years, winning 12 of their last 14 matchups against the Hornets. In addition, Boston is 7-0 in its last seven home games against Charlotte.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, taking their game 114-97. Charlotte can attribute much of its success to small forward Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Bridges is averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Charlotte is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games. The Hornets have also won six of their last seven games against a team from the Eastern Conference. However, the Hornets are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six meetings against Boston.

