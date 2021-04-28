The Boston Celtics will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 32-30 overall and 19-12 at home, while Charlotte is 30-31 overall and 14-18 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season, with the Hornets winning the most recent matchup on Sunday, 125-104.

Celtics vs. Hornets spread: Celtics -7.5

Celtics vs. Hornets over-under: 215 points

Celtics vs. Hornets money line: Boston -310, Charlotte +255



What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston took a 119-115 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. OKC snapped a 14-game losing streak with the win. The Celtics are tied for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and are 1.5 games ahead of the eighth place Hornets. Boston has lost three consecutive games and four of its last five.

Jaylen Brown posted a double-double with 39 points and 11 boards on Tuesday. The Celtics missed 38-of-49 3-point attempts. Kemba Walker (side) did not play on Tuesday and will miss Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, Charlotte lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, 114-104. Terry Rozier finished with only eight points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. The Hornets failed in a bid to win a third consecutive game. Devonte' Graham scored 25 points to lead Charlotte.

Miles Bridges double-doubled with 21 points and 10 rebounds against Milwaukee. He has scored 20 points in three consecutive games. LaMelo Ball (wrist), Gordon Hayward (foot) and Malik Monk (ankle) remain out for Charlotte.

