Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Charlotte

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-26; Charlotte 28-22

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 11-1 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Clippers are on the road again Sunday and play against Charlotte at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Spectrum Center. The Hornets will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Los Angeles came up short against the Miami Heat this past Friday, falling 121-114. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Luke Kennard, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Charlotte sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 117-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday. Charlotte's power forward Miles Bridges did his thing and had 26 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

The Clippers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles is now 25-26 while Charlotte sits at 28-22. The Hornets are 16-11 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 14-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.91

Odds

The Hornets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hornets, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Charlotte.

Nov 07, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Charlotte 106

May 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Charlotte 90

Mar 20, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Charlotte 98

Oct 28, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Charlotte 96

Feb 05, 2019 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Charlotte 115

Jan 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Charlotte 109

Dec 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Charlotte 98

Nov 18, 2017 - Charlotte 102 vs. Los Angeles 87

Feb 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Charlotte 121

Feb 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Charlotte 102

Jan 09, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Charlotte 83

Dec 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Charlotte 117

Injury Report for Charlotte

Gordon Hayward: Out (Covid-19)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Ankle)

Jalen McDaniels: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Los Angeles