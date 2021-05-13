Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Charlotte

Current Records: Los Angeles 46-23; Charlotte 33-36

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are 1-9 against the Los Angeles Clippers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Charlotte will play host again and welcome Los Angeles to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Hornets might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 117-112 to the Denver Nuggets. Despite the loss, Charlotte got a solid performance out of point guard Devonte' Graham, who shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Los Angeles and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Clippers wrapped it up with a 115-96 win on the road. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 20 points and five assists along with seven rebounds, and center Ivica Zubac, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 46-23 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 33-36. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last ten games against Charlotte.